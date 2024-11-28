Joni Jurmo Recalled by Wranglers

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Joni Jurmo has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Jurmo, 22, was assigned to the Rush on November 5th and played in every game from that point. Jurmo recorded two goals and seven points in nine games with the Rush while also earning top-pairing and power play time every game.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound, defenseman signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames in March and had been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers, though he has not suited up for an AHL game this season. Jurmo participated in an NHL preseason game on October 23rd with the Flames against Edmonton.

Jurmo's nine games with the Rush represented the first regular season games he has played in North America. The native of Espoo, Finland had played his entire career in his home country. He also represented Team Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship, finishing in second.

