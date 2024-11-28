Bison Win Third Straight

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Ill. - The Bloomington Bison power play shined in a 3-1 win against the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Each team suffered two penalties during the opening stanza. Iowa's came 15 seconds apart giving Bloomington a 5-on-3 power play. During this man advantage, Carter Berger buried a one-timer to open the scoring. His second of the year was assisted by Dalton Duhart at 11:47. The Bison's infractions were separated but the team managed to kill both to send the Bison into the second period with a 1-0 lead.

Iowa continued their penalty problems in the middle frame that helped the Bison extend their lead. Connor Lockhart drove home his third of the season from Duhart and Berger at 11:11 on the power play. Just 1:08 later, Ryan Siedem scored on a slap shot off a faceoff. His second of the year was assisted by Joe Widmar. Despite being outshot in the period 13-7, the Bison took a 3-0 lead into the third.

Iowa closed the gap in the final stanza with a power play goal from T.J. Walsh at 9:58. Adam Goodsir and Dakota Raabe assisted on Walsh's third of the season. The goal snapped Bloomington's streak of 24 consecutive penalties killed. With over three minutes left in the game, the Heartlanders pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker. Despite the push from Iowa, the Bison maintained the lead and sealed the 3-1 win.

Hugo Ollas won his second consecutive game by allowing one goal. His record moved to 2-3-0 with the 32-save performance. Samuel Hlavaj took the loss with 18 saves on 21 shots. The Bison power play struck twice on eight chances while the penalty kill went 1-4.

The Bison begin a four-game road trip on Saturday in Iowa at the Xtream Arena. Faceoff is set for 6p.m.

