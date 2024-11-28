Grizzlies Fall to the Fuel in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Gianni Fairbrother and Tyson Upper but it wasn't enough as the Indy Fuel got 2 goals and 1 assist from Nathan Burke and 3 assists from Bryan Lemos as they got a 4-2 road victory on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Indy took a 1-0 lead as Cam Hausinger scored on a centering pass 12:51 into the contest. Indy is now 5-0-1 when scoring first. The Fuel led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play as they outshot Utah 11 to 2 in the period and 32 to 25 in the contest.

The Fuel extended the lead as former Grizzlies forward Nathan Burke scored 3:26 into the second period. Utah got on the board 8:13 in as the captain Gianni Fairbrother scored his team leading 6th goal of the season. Burke scored his second goal of the night 15:30 in as he extended Indy's lead to 3-1. The Fuel got a power play after Fairbrother and Hausinger got in a fight 17:12 in, Fairbrother got a jersey minor for removing his elbow pad. The Fuel scored on the power play as Colin Bilek delivered on a one-timer from the left circle 17:42 in. Indy led 4-1 after 40 minutes of play. Indy was 1 for 3 on the power play.

Utah's Tyson Upper scored his first professional goal 15:27 into the third period. The Grizzlies fall 4-2 in the series opener as they have suffered their fifth straight loss.

The Fuel are now 6-6-0-1 through 13 games of their season long 15 game road trip. Fuel goaltender Ben Gaudreau got the victory in net as he stopped 23 of 25. Utah's Adam Scheel stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.

3 stars

1. Nathan Burke (Indy) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

2. Bryan Lemos (Indy) - 3 assists, +1.

3. Colin Bilek (Indy) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

