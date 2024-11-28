Mavericks Fall in Close Series Opener to Tulsa Oilers 3-2

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks came up short in a hard-fought 3-2 battle against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night. Despite a strong performance in the second period, the Mavericks could not overcome the deficit.

The Oilers struck early, with Kylor Wall scoring just 1:58 into the first period, assisted by Josh Nelson. Tulsa extended their lead at 15:18 when Solag Bakich found the back of the net, giving the Oilers a 2-0 advantage. The Mavericks cut the deficit late in the period as Max Andreev scored at 19:12, assisted by Pascal Laberge and Charlie Wright, sending Kansas City into the second period trailing 2-1.

The Mavericks found their rhythm in the second period, with Luke Loheit netting his sixth of the season at 7:05, assisted by Nolan Sullivan and Bradley Schoonbaert. However, the Oilers regained the lead at 13:44 when Jack Clement, assisted by Sean Olson, putting Tulsa ahead 3-2.

The third period was a defensive battle, with both teams managing six shots on goal. The Mavericks were unable to find the equalizer, and Tulsa held on for the 3-2 victory.

Victor Ostman stopped 24 of 28 shots, while Kansas City finished the game with 25 shots on goal.

Kansas City will look to bounce back as they return to Tulsa to face the Oilers on Friday, November 29. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

