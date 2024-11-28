Icemen Close Road Trip with Loss at Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC -- The Jacksonville Icemen were shutout 5-0 in Greenville on Sunday afternoon, having their five-game point streak snapped by the Swamp Rabbits.

The Icemen went on the first power play of the game 7 minutes into the opening period. While on the man advantage, Greenville captain Ben Freeman was able to score a shorthanded goal to make it 1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits did a great job clogging passing lanes, and even turned over the Icemen deep in Jacksonville's zone with under 20 seconds to go in the first period, as Bryce Brodzinski scored his sixth goal of the season to put his team up 3-0 after one.

Brodzinski recorded an assist on Greenville's second goal of the game, and claimed his third point of the contest while assisting Stuart Rolofs in the third period.

After the first stanza, Matt Vernon was replaced by Justen Close in net after allowing 10 goals on 13 Greenville shots. Close ended up saving 17 out of 19 over two periods of work.

It's safe to say the Greenville goalie situation wasn't as fluid on Sunday.

Dryden McKay saved all 41 shots the Icemen put on net in the game. Jacksonville outshot Greenville in the second period (14-7), third period (15-12) and the game (41-32), but McKay turned aside every chance the Icemen had in the attacking zone.

The loss for Jacksonville snapped a streak of five consecutive games with at least one point, as the last regulation loss for the Icemen was on November 14 against Orlando.

The Icemen now head back home to host South Carolina on Wednesday for "Gobble Wobble" night at the arena. Puck drop for the South Division foes is at 7 p.m.

