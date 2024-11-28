ECHL Transactions - November 28
November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 28, 2024:
Fort Wayne:
add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve
add Odeen Tufto, F activated from reserve
delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve
delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Michael Gildon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
delete Jalen Luypen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago Blackhawks
Iowa:
add Aidan Litke, F signed contract
add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve
delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
add Brayden Hislop, D signed contract
delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on reserve
delete Brendan Harris, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
delete Joni Jurmo, D recalled by Wranglers
Reading:
add Connor Walters, D acquired from Kalamazoo 11/25
Toledo:
add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
