ECHL Transactions - November 28

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 28, 2024:

Fort Wayne:

add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve

add Odeen Tufto, F activated from reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

delete Jalen Luypen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa:

add Aidan Litke, F signed contract

add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve

delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

delete Will Zmolek, D recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

add Brayden Hislop, D signed contract

delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

delete Joni Jurmo, D recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Connor Walters, D acquired from Kalamazoo 11/25

Toledo:

add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

