Steelheads Suffer Wednesday Night Loss to Knight Monsters

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (8-7-1-0, 17pts) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-4-1-2, 18pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 7-3 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,170 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the eighth sellout in eight home games this season. Idaho and Tahoe will meet Friday and Saturday in Boise at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first period as Sloan Stanick scored on a breakaway with 3:14 remaining in the frame. The Knight Monsters outshot the Steelheads 10-5 as each team went 0-for-1 on the power-play.

Each team scored a pair of goals in the second period as Tahoe led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play. C.J. Walker (4th) tied the score at 1-1 at 9:36. Behind the net Brendan Hoffmann fed Walker in the left circle where he sent a shot into the right corner of the net. Just 18 seconds later Chris Dodero gave Tahoe back the lead. Idaho surrendered a short-handed goal three minutes after Dodero's tally as Stanick potted his second of the game at 12:54 making it 3-1. With just 54 seconds left in the frame A.J. White (2nd) around the blueline paint was able to muscle the puck home decreasing the deficit to 3-2. Thomas Caron had sent the puck to the front of the net from the right corner. Shots were 16-10 Idaho as the Steelheads went 0-for-2 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Tahoe quickly made it 5-2 as Luke Adam scored 36 seconds into the third period and then Adam Pitters at 1:34. Chris Dodero stretched the lead to 6-2 with a power-play marker at 9:33. Connor MacEachern (6th)found the back of the net with 5:03 remaining in the game on a two-on-one with A.J. White. White from the right circle fed MacEachern at the left circle where he sent a wrist shot short-side. Dodero capped off the night with his third goal with one minute left in the game for a 7-3 final score.

Bryan Thomson made 24 saves on 31 shots in the loss while Jesper Vikman made 24 saves on 27 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Chris Dodero (TAH, 3-0-3, +3, 7 shots)

2) Sloan Stanick (TAH, 2-0-2, 4 shots)

3) Brennan Kapcheck (TAH, 0-2-2, +1)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Tahoe went 1-for-3.

Tahoe outshot Idaho 31-27.

Tomas Sholl (IR), Jade Miller (DNP), Chandler Romeo (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ), did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White extended his point-streak to three games scoring a goal and adding an assist for his second multi-point game of the season.

Brendan Hoffmann increased his point-streak to three games with an assist.

Ty Pelton-Byce extended his point-streak to three games with an assist.

C.J. Walker has a goal in back-to-back games.

Blake Swetlikoff picked up his first pro point with an assist while Connor Punnett and Thomas Caron tallied a helper.

Lynden McCallum led all Idaho skaters with four shots on net.

