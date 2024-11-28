Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans (5-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost to the Rapid City Rush (5-8-1-2) 2-1 on Wednesday night at The Monument in Rapid City, in the first meeting of the season between the division rivals.

The Americans opened the scoring in the first period, as Brayden Guy netted his third of the season from Mark Duarte at 9:27 of the opening frame. Rapid City had the only power play of the opening frame going 0-for-1. Rapid City outshot Allen 8-7.

The Rush would tie the game in the second period with a shorthanded goal. The second shorty of the year given up by Allen, as Rush forward Brett Davis, beat Allen goalie Anson Thornton, for his sixth goal of the year. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods.

The game remained tied until late in the third period when the Rush capitalized on a rebound in front of the Allen net as Rapid City forward Trevor Janicke scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to give Rapid City the win.

The two teams will take Thanksgiving Day off and resume the holiday weekend series on Friday night in South Dakota.

Three Stars:

1. RC - T. Janicke

2. RC - B. Davis

3. RC - J. Jurmo

