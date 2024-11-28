Janicke's Last-Minute Stunner Downs Allen, 2-1

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Jack Jeffers weaved his way into the Allen Americans' zone in the final seconds of the third period. He fought a shot on goal, producing a rebound across the crease. Trevor Janicke drove the net from the weak side and deposited the puck into a wide-open goal with 19 seconds remaining. Janicke's game-winning tally gave the Rapid City Rush a 2-1 victory over Allen at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Janicke's fourth goal of the season proved to be his first game-winner at the professional level.

Allen's Brayden Guy opened the scoring midway through the first period, capitalizing on a giveaway behind the Rush net. A slow first period yielded that lone goal, and low shot totals in the period.

The Rush broke through in the second period with its special teams. Sprung on a shorthanded breakaway, Brett Davis fired a wrist shot through the five hole of goaltender Anson Thornton to tie the game at 1-1. Rapid City has scored three shorthanded goals this season, two of them from Davis.

Parker Bowman collected two assists in the game, his first multi-point performance as a pro. Joni Jurmo and Jeffers also picked up assists.

Connor Murphy earned a much-needed win with 20 saves on 21 shots. Thornton stopped 33 of 35 shots faced and took the loss.

The Rush is now tied with Allen in the standings with 13 points. Rapid City has two more games at home against the Americans as it looks to start to climb the ladder. The series resumes on Friday after a day off for Thanksgiving.

Next game: Friday, November 29 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on November 27, 29, and 30 in a three-game Thanksgiving series! Saturday, November 30th is Knights on Ice. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

