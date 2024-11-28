Touchdown: Tahoe Feasts on the Steelheads in Dominant 7-3 Win

It didn't take long for the Tahoe Knight Monsters to feel the effects of having Sloan Stanick and Jesper Vikman back.

Stanick scored two of Tahoe's first three goals and Vikman made 24-of-27 saves, as the Knight Monsters started their two-week road trip on the right foot against Idaho with a crushing 7-3 win.

The game started off even, with both teams trading chances in the first 15 minutes of action. Then Brennan Kapcheck fired a stretch pass that spring Stanick on a breakaway, and he did the rest to make it 1-0.

Halfway through the second, Idaho would notch the equalizer on a backdoor one-timer from CJ Walker, but the Knight Monsters would waste no time in responding. Just 18 seconds later, Chris Dodero scored his first ECHL goal and first of the season to make it 2-1.

It was Stanick who struck again just three minutes after that, as he ripped a wrister in with the Knight Monsters shorthanded to double the lead.

With under a minute to go in the frame, AJ White gave the Steelheads life with a goal heading into the third. But the momentum stalled right then and there.

Because in the third, the floodgates opened for Tahoe.

They scored three unanswered goals to open the final 20 minutes, with Adam Pitters, Dodero, and Luke Adam each hitting the back of the net. For Pitters, it was his first goal in his ECHL career as well.

Dodero would strike one more time with a minute to go in the game for the second hat trick in Knight Monsters history, and his first in the ECHL. It was a fantastic capper to one of the most dominant games Tahoe has played all season.

Tahoe will enjoy a day off for Thanksgiving and then return right back to the ice for game 2 of the series in Idaho. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday at 6:10 pm. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

