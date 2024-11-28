Everblades Win in OT on Thanksgiving

November 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Kyle Neuber prepares to deliver a blow against the Fort Wayne Komets(Florida Everblades)

The Florida Everblades and Fort Wayne Komets clashed in a thrilling Thanksgiving matchup at the Memorial Coliseum. The game, filled with intense action and momentum swings, ultimately saw the Everblades emerge victorious with a 5-4 overtime win.

The first period set the tone for the game, with Florida's Kyle Neuber and Fort Wayne's Yanick Turcotte throwing fists seven seconds into the game.

Both teams exchanged scoring chances in the first, with Fort Wayne striking first, netting two goals to take an early lead.

The Everblades responded in the second period, with Anton Malmström finding the back of the net two and half minutes into the period to cut the deficit. The second period remained scoreless after that, with Florida and Fort Wayne both attempting 9 shots on net.

The third period was a rollercoaster of emotions. Oliver Chau ignited the Everblades' offense, scoring the game tying goal. Fort Wayne, though, refused to back down, adding two more goals of their own to regain the lead. Undeterred, the Everblades continued to battle, with Sean Allen and Chau scoring again to force the game into overtime.

In the extra period, the Everblades, with Carson Gicewicz delivering the game-winning goal. The victory extended the Everblades' winning streak and solidified their position in the ECHL standings.

Both teams showcased their offensive firepower and defensive tenacity throughout the game. The goaltenders, Cam Johnson for the Everblades with 37 saves and Brett Brochu for the Komets, made 36.

The Everblades and Komets will face off again on Friday night, with both teams eager to secure a victory, the rematch is expected to be a thrilling affair.

