Jones Promoted to Double-A Akron

July 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - Lynchburg Hillcats third baseman Nolan Jones has been promoted to Double-A Akron, the Cleveland Indians announced on Monday. Jones, 21, was a mid-season All-Star for the first time in his career, and was also selected to participate in Sunday's SiriusXM Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

After joining the Hillcats on August 2 of last season, Jones played in a total of 107 games for Lynchburg spanning the 2018-2019 seasons. He helped lead the Hillcats to a playoff berth last year, when he hit .298 with three home runs and 17 RBI over the season's final month.

This year, the Langhorne, Pa. native hit .286 with seven homers and 41 RBI over 77 games. His 65 walks led the Carolina League and all of affiliated Minor League Baseball. The left-handed hitter's .435 OBP and .860 OPS were also best in the league.

Drafted in the second round (55th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 MLB Draft, Jones elected to sign upon graduating from Holy Ghost Prep High School. The Indians No. 2 overall prospect scored a career-high four runs, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI in a game against the Frederick Keys on June 24.

Jones will officially join the RubberDucks club on Thursday, July 11 when the team returns from the Eastern League All-Star Break.

The Hillcats continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats on Monday with the middle game of the three-game set. Left-hander Hector Hernandez (1-1, 2.19) will take the mound for Lynchburg against Muddies righty Noah Zavolas (4-3, 2.94). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on July 17 for a six-game home stand against Fayetteville and Frederick. Homestand highlights include Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fantastic Friday, Sparkling Saturday, and Sandlot Sunday. Friday's post-game fireworks show will be presented by Pepsi while Saturday's will be presented by Kona Ice.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.