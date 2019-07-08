INF Brice Turang assigned from Low-A Wisconsin to the Mudcats

July 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the release of INF Nick Roscetti from the Brewers organization and the assignment of INF Brice Turang from Low-A Wisconsin to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with four on the injured list.

In summary:

7/8: INF Nick Roscetti released by Milwaukee Brewers.

7/8: INF Brice Turang assigned to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin.

Turang will wear jersey No. 2, while Coach Fidel Pena will now wear jersey No. 12.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.