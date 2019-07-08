Reyes Named Carolina League Player of the Week

FREDERICK, MD - Keys' third-baseman Jomar Reyes was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for July 1-7, the league office announced on Monday. It is the third time a Keys player has received a weekly honor in 2019 and the first weekly award for Reyes since 2017.

Reyes, 22, had a scorching first week of July. He slashed .500/.522/.682 with a 1.204 OPS in six games. During this time, he went 11-for-22 at the plate with a double, a home run, five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

After logging three hits in the series opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Monday, July 1, Reyes carried the Keys in game two of a doubleheader on July 3. Despite a 6-4 loss, Reyes knocked in all four runs. He tied the game with an RBI single and gave the Keys a 3-2 edge by blasting his fifth home run of the season. Reyes then gave Frederick an insurance run with another RBI base hit before the Hillcats completed a late comeback.

The Dominican Republic native capped off his week with back-to-back multi-hit games on Saturday and Sunday. Against Carolina, Reyes tallied his 14th double of the season and scored a run. On Sunday, Reyes stroked a pair of hits and a walk before Winston-Salem walked-off in extra innings.

The hot week raised the third baseman's' batting average from .243 to .263 on the season. In his fourth season with the Keys, Reyes has slashed .263/.307/.365 with 32 RBIs in 73 games.

On the last day of the first half this season (June 16), Reyes surpassed Billy Rowell as the all-time leader in games played with Frederick with his 349th contest in a Keys uniform. He was signed by the Orioles back in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic.

