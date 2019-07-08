Alex Eubanks Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks right-hander Alex Eubanks has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, for the week of July 1-7, the league announced today.

The award is the first for Eubanks in his career, and seventh by a Wood Duck this season, joining Tyler Phillips, Yonny Hernandez, Ryan Dorow, Diosbel Arias, Jake Latz, and John King.

Eubanks made two starts for the Woodies in the opening week of July, each time delivering a scoreless outing, and earning a win. On July 1 against Winston-Salem, Eubanks fired five scoreless innings, to earn his seventh victory of the season. He gave up just three hits and two walks, while striking out four, as the Wood Ducks went on to win 2-0.

Eubanks was able to top that performance Sunday night in Myrtle Beach when he gave up just one hit over six innings, and faced just three over the minimum. Eubanks again struck out four, and has not allowed an earned run in five of his six starts this season. The Wood Ducks went on to one-hit the Pelicans, and win 7-0. Eubanks earned his eighth victory of the season, which is tied for second most in the Carolina league, while his 2.17 ERA would lead the league if he had enough innings to qualify. On the week Eubanks got 19 groundouts compared to just three flyouts.

The Wood Ducks as a staff have now posted 15 shutouts this season, which is tied for the most in Minor League Baseball with the Dunedin Blue Jays, while the Wood Ducks team ERA of 2.66 leads MiLB.

On the season, Eubanks is now 8-2, and has held opponents to a .195 batting average, while posting a WHIP of just 1.01. Since joining the Woodies rotation, June 3, the Duncan, S.C. native has gone 4-1 with an ERA of just 0.87. Eubanks was originally drafted by the Rangers in the 14th Round of 2017 out of Clemson University, where he left the school's all-time leader in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.83) and second in BB/9 (1.73).

