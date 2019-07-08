Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 8 vs. Frederick)

Following a thrilling walk-off win on Sunday, the Dash continue their three-game set against the Frederick Keys on Monday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

______________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (7-11, 45-37) vs. Frederick (5-13, 34-53)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (4-0, 3.16 ERA) vs. RHP Brenan Hanifee (5-8, 5.11 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #83 (Home Game #43)

FROST HITS WALK-OFF BLAST SUNDAY

With the Rayados trailing 7-6 and runners at first and second in the bottom of the 10th inning, Tyler Frost launched a three-run, walk-off home run into the right field seats to lead the Winston-Salem Rayados to a 9-7 victory over the Frederick Keys on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem was sporting its Rayados uniforms as a part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative. After Frederick scored two runs in the top of 10th against Jose Nin, Jordan George began the bottom half of the inning as the placed runner at second base. Tate Blackman then bounced a single through the left side against Cameron Ming, advancing George to third. Following Blackman's hit, Evan Skoug grounded out to the right side to bring George home and cut the Frederick lead to 7-6. Yeyson Yrizarri then drew a walk to put runners at first and second for Frost. The former Gonzaga star crushed the first pitch he saw for Winston-Salem's first walk-off home run of the season.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

In providing the first walk-off homer for the Dash since Yermin Mercedes hit one on August 19, 2018, against Wilmington, Frost is now tied for the team lead with 10 blasts. A former 15th-round pick, Frost has now hit three homers in July and has homered in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old is fresh off a strong month of June, during which he posted a .310/.372/.521 batting line with four long balls in 17 games played. Last season, Frost led Low-A Kannapolis with 18 home runs. Prior to his collegiate days at Gonzaga, Frost was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014.

A THIRD STOP FOR CAVANERIO

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his 10th start as a White Sox farmhand on Monday. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in Minor League Baseball, signing with them when they were the Florida Marlins in 2011. The Dash are 7-2 in Cavanerio's starts. Last time out on July 3, the right-hander allowed just one unearned run in seven strong frames in a no-decision against Down East.

THE GIVE AND TAKE ON OFFENSE

Despite scoring just 35 runs over the last 11 games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .254), on-base percentage (1st, .337) and slugging percentage (2nd, .389). Meanwhile, the Dash are tied for second in homers (62) and sixth in runs scored (379). However, in the second half, the Dash have struggled with runners in scoring position, hitting at a .222 (38-for-171) clip.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 18 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 3-4

Two-run games: 2-4

Three-run games: 1-2

Four-run game: 1-1

FUTURES GAME UPDATE

Nick Madrigal and Luis Robert, two star prospects who played in Winston-Salem to start the year, earned a start in the Futures Game on Sunday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Robert went 0-for-4 with a groundout, a strikeout and two flyouts, while Madrigal grounded out twice. Madrigal will return to Double-A Birmingham, while Robert will be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte.

