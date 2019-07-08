Sam Huff Named MVP of SiriusXM Futures Game

Cleveland, Ohio - Wood Ducks catcher Sam Huff was named the Larry Doby Most Valuable Player of the 2019 SiriusXM Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Sunday.

Huff tied the game in the seventh inning with a two-run home run to left field, measured at 418 feet, to send the regularly scheduled seven-inning contest into extras. It would end tied at 2-2 after eight innings. Huff joins Joey Gallo (2014) as the only players in Rangers history to be named Futures Game MVP.

Huff entered the ballgame as a defensive replacement at first base in the fifth inning. He went 1-for-2 at the plate overall, grounding out to shortstop in his first at-bat in the fifth.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native began the season with Single-A Hickory, slashing .333/.368/.796 with a MiLB best 15 home runs, to go along with 29 RBI in 30 games played for the Crawdads, before receiving a promotion to Down East on May 9. Huff has hit six more home runs since joining the Wood Ducks, to give him 21 on the season. He is slashing .257/.304/.424 with 12 doubles and 27 RBI in 50 games played for the Woodies.

Originally drafted in the seventh round in 2016 out of Arcadia (AZ) High School, Huff was named a Rangers Organizational All-Star by MLB.com last season, in addition to being recognized as a mid-season All-Star in the South Atlantic League. Huff is currently rated as the 21st ranked prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB Pipeline.

