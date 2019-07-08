Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 8 vs. Down East

July 8, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans play the middle game of a three-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Ryan Kellogg (2-5, 4.32 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Noah Bremer (1-0, 3.58 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIRDS BLANKED IN SERIES OPENER BY WOODIES

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held to one hit by the Down East Wood Ducks in a 7-0 loss on Sunday night from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Wood Ducks struck first in the second inning with a solo homer from Curtis Terry. Terry then homered again, another solo shot, in the fourth inning to make it 2-0. Down East piled on two more in the fifth and three in the seventh to take a 7-0 advantage. In his start, Paul Richan (L, 8-4) took the loss despite a quality start (four runs, two earned, over six innings). Jesus Camargo threw two shutout frames out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach in the defeat.

THE FUTURE IS ROCKING

Pelicans catcher Miguel Amaya tied a career high with four hits on Thursday, going 4-for-5 with a home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs. For the second year in a row, Amaya represented the Cubs in the Futures Game in Cleveland on Sunday. In 2018, Amaya, as an 19-year-old, went 0-for-3 for the World Team and he started again on Sunday, going 0-for-1 with a ground out to short. He was joined by Carolina Leaguers in 2019 LHP D.L. Hall (Frederick), OF Jarren Duran (Salem), 3B Nolan Jones (Lynchburg), 2B Nick Madrigal (Winston-Salem), OF Luis Robert (Winston-Salem), RHP Brady Singer (Wilmington) LHP Kris Bubic (Wilmington) and C Sam Huff (Down East). Huff hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

THE HERRO(N) WE DESERVE

Jimmy Herron has been on fire at the plate for the Pelicans. The Birds outfielder snapped a four-game hitting streak in which he batted .526 (10-for-19)/

.526/.789 with three doubles and a triple. Over his last 18 games, he is also hitting .338/.410/.426 to raise his batting average from .198 to .232. His OPS has also raised from .633 to .683. Additionally, Herron made a strong bid for the Carolina League Player of the Week award, hitting .385 (10-for-26)/.407/.577 with three doubles, one triple and three stolen bases. Jomar Reyes of Frederick took home the award on Monday morning.

STRAIGHT FLEXING

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit 17 home runs in their last 19 games. Over that span, five different players have sent at least two balls out of the ballpark. D.J. Wilson has four long balls, Cam Balego has three over that span while Tyler Payne, Luke Reynolds and Aramis Ademan have two. Miguel Amaya hit a grand slam last Saturday and a solo home on the 4th of July. Grant Fennell and Kevonte Mitchell each have one long ball over the span. Only Fayetteville (20) has more than the Pelicans' 17 home runs in the league since June 16. The Woodpeckers have a two-home run lead over the Birds in second-half homers (18). Balego now has eight long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Mitchell's 10.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last six games, allowing just 15 earned runs over 61.2 innings (2.19 ERA). Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson and Javier Assad were strong in their starts, allowing just seven earned runs collectively over 40.2 combined frames (1.55 ERA), striking out 34.

DON'T LEAVE THEM MAROONED

The Birds have had a lot of base runners over their last four games. During that stretch, the Pelicans have stranded 35 runners (8.8 per game) and are only averaging four runs per game. Over that same stretch of four games, Myrtle Beach is hitting .229 (11-for-48) with runners in scoring position.

NOWHERE LIKE THE BEACH

The Pelicans are back home for a nine-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks, Potomac Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats. It's the longest homestand of the season for the Birds. It also ends a stretch of 26 games in a row after the All-Star Break and 12-of-15 games in TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 233 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 51 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. Only one qualified catcher (Mike Rivera, Lynchburg) and four outfielders have a higher fielding percentage in the Carolina League than Sepulveda has at second base.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans were held to a season-low one hit on Sunday. Their prior season low was two hits, which they had been suppressed to in four separate games. Delvin Zinn had the only hit for the Pelicans in the second inning. Myrtle Beach is hitting just .195 against Down East this season and they are 3-12 against the Woodies, their worst winning percentage against any team.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.