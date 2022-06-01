Johnson Homers, Beck Shines in Piggyback Role, as Late Big Fly Downs River Cats

Las Vegas, Nev. - A solo home run from center fielder Bryce Johnson and an impressive piggyback performance by right-hander Tristan Beck was ultimately not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (22-28) past the first place Las Vegas Aviators (28-21) as they fell 4-2 on Wednesday.

A two-run home run in the eighth by Las Vegas center fielder Vince Fernandez off right-hander Kervin Castro (0-2) was the difference, handing the River Cats their sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Johnson got the River Cats on the board in the third inning when he lined a solo home run to left field, his second big fly of the season.

Normally employed as a starter, Beck was spectacular out of the bullpen on Wednesday. Making just his fifth career relief appearance, the 25-year-old spun 5.0 shutout innings, striking out a Triple-A career-high seven while allowing four hits and one walk.

Fielding mistakes led to three of the game's first four runs.

Las Vegas originally went up 2-0 in the second off left-hander Joey Marciano thanks to a pair of fielding mishaps. The Aviators broke the scoreless tie on a passed ball by catcher Ricardo Genovés, then doubled their lead when Marciano did not cover the bag on a grounder to first, which created an RBI single for left fielder Dalton Kelly.

The River Cats took advantage of a Las Vegas error in the eighth to tie the game. Sacramento shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa was caught in a rundown, but safely returned to first base when third baseman Matt Davidson dropped the ball. Three batters later he scored on a clutch two-out single by designated hitter Jhonny Pereda.

Lefty Michael Plassmeyer (0-6, 7.29) looks to break the River Cats' three-game skid. The 25-year-old will be opposed by right-hander Adrian Martinez (1-2, 6.17) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right fielder Austin Dean reached base in each of his first three plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double.

Making his first career Triple-A start, Marciano struck out three while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in 2.0 innings.

