Johnson Homers, Beck Shines in Piggyback Role, as Late Big Fly Downs River Cats
June 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Las Vegas, Nev. - A solo home run from center fielder Bryce Johnson and an impressive piggyback performance by right-hander Tristan Beck was ultimately not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (22-28) past the first place Las Vegas Aviators (28-21) as they fell 4-2 on Wednesday.
A two-run home run in the eighth by Las Vegas center fielder Vince Fernandez off right-hander Kervin Castro (0-2) was the difference, handing the River Cats their sixth defeat in their last seven games.
Johnson got the River Cats on the board in the third inning when he lined a solo home run to left field, his second big fly of the season.
Normally employed as a starter, Beck was spectacular out of the bullpen on Wednesday. Making just his fifth career relief appearance, the 25-year-old spun 5.0 shutout innings, striking out a Triple-A career-high seven while allowing four hits and one walk.
Fielding mistakes led to three of the game's first four runs.
Las Vegas originally went up 2-0 in the second off left-hander Joey Marciano thanks to a pair of fielding mishaps. The Aviators broke the scoreless tie on a passed ball by catcher Ricardo Genovés, then doubled their lead when Marciano did not cover the bag on a grounder to first, which created an RBI single for left fielder Dalton Kelly.
The River Cats took advantage of a Las Vegas error in the eighth to tie the game. Sacramento shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa was caught in a rundown, but safely returned to first base when third baseman Matt Davidson dropped the ball. Three batters later he scored on a clutch two-out single by designated hitter Jhonny Pereda.
Lefty Michael Plassmeyer (0-6, 7.29) looks to break the River Cats' three-game skid. The 25-year-old will be opposed by right-hander Adrian Martinez (1-2, 6.17) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Right fielder Austin Dean reached base in each of his first three plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double.
Making his first career Triple-A start, Marciano struck out three while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in 2.0 innings.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2022
- McCaughan Battles, Rainiers Rack Four Homers in 6-5 Win at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Johnson Homers, Beck Shines in Piggyback Role, as Late Big Fly Downs River Cats - Sacramento River Cats
- McCaughan Battles, Rainiers Rack Four Homers in 6-5 Win at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Fall Short in 6-5 Loss to Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Gets Past El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Holds off El Paso for Wednesday Night Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Korey Lee Sparks Space Cowboys Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Space Cowboys Clip Isotopes, 6-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Earn First Shutout of the Year, Beat Dodgers 4-0 - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Blanked 4-0 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. ABQ - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 1, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas to Host Nickelodeon Night; Players to Wear SpongeBob Square Pants Jerseys - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacoma Quiets Reno, 3-2 on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dean, Villar Homer in River Cats' Heartbreaking Extra-Innings Defeat at Las Vegas - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Quiets Reno, 3-2 on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Henry Spins Gem in Reno's 3-2 Loss to Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Open Series with 8-0 Shutout of Express - Round Rock Express
- Corey Julks Provides Grand Slam in Space Cowboys Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Nots - May 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Johnson Homers, Beck Shines in Piggyback Role, as Late Big Fly Downs River Cats
- Dean, Villar Homer in River Cats' Heartbreaking Extra-Innings Defeat at Las Vegas
- De Jesus Dazzles, River Cats Drop Series Finale on a 4-Run Salt Lake 7th
- 3 River Cats Homer, Pitchers Shine in Saturday Night Dub
- Genovés Homers, Plates 4 in Orange Friday Defeat