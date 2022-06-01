Chihuahuas to Host Nickelodeon Night; Players to Wear SpongeBob Square Pants Jerseys

EL PASO - "Are you ready kids? ... Then drop on the deck and flop like a fish" because the Chihuahuas are hosting a Nickelodeon Night, June 11, when they take on the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

As part of the night's festivities, players will don SpongeBob Square Pants jerseys and socks. The jersey features the yellow sea sponge of the title character SpongeBob, a white collared shirt, a red necktie, and brown shorts. As part of the of the uniform, the Chihuahuas will also wear SpongeBob's iconic socks - white with a red and blue stripe.

The specialty jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Center for Children via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. Fans can bid on the jersey beginning Thursday, June 9 at 12 p.m. The auction will conclude a the final out of the game on June 11. Fans can bid on the jersey by texting 844-311-5007.

The night will also include character appearances by SpongeBob Square Pants and his best friend Patrick Star as well as in-game entertainment centered around Nickelodeon and its shows.

Fans are encouraged to participate by wearing their favorite Nickelodeon tees or dressing up as their favorite Nickelodeon character. A limited number of Chihuahuas SpongeBob Square Pants shirts will be available for purchase at the Chihuahuas Team Shop later next week.

Launched on April 1, 1979 as the first cable channel for children, Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount. Its name came from the first five-cent movies theaters called nickelodeons. Programming includes animated series, live-action, scripted series and original made for TV movies.

Nickelodeon's programming includes SpongeBob Square Pants. Created by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg, the series premiered in 1999 and is currently in its 13th season. The series includes three films with a fourth in production, two spin-off series, and a Broadway musical.

Tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com, by calling (915) 533-BASE (2273) or at the Southwest University Park box office. Fans are encouraged to purchase early and save.

