OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-20) at Round Rock Express (29-20)

Game #50 of 150/Road #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-3, 7.36) vs. RR-RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 6.28)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek back-to-back wins to open a series for the second time this season and first time since April 19-20 in Sacramento when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers have won seven of their last nine road games, including wins in five of their last six games at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers and Express are tied for the best record in the PCL.

Last Game: Three pitchers combined on a shutout, led by 5.2 inning from starting pitcher Beau Burrows, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored in four of the first six innings during an 8-0 win over the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Burrows struck out a season-high eight batters and combined with relievers Marshall Kasowski and Garrett Cleavinger on the team's third shutout of the season and second at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City took the lead on a Tomás Telis RBI single in the second inning. The Dodgers scored three more times with two outs in the third inning, including a RBI single by Michael Busch and a RBI double by Ryan Noda. Eddy Alvarez ripped a RBI double in the fifth inning and Noda picked up a RBI single two batters later. Miguel Vargas drove in the Dodgers' final two runs on a double in the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Andre Jackson (0-3) seeks his first win of the season when he starts for the Dodgers tonight...He most recently started in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Reno in OKC May 26. He allowed one unearned run and one hit over 4.0 innings to tie for his longest outing of the season with four walks and four strikeouts. The run total was his lowest since April 19 when he did not allow a run in Sacramento, and he did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-2 loss to the Aces...Over his last two outings, Jackson has held opponents 3-for-25 with no extra-base hits...Since returning from a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late April, Jackson has allowed a combined 19 runs (17 ER) and 16 hits with 16 walks and 11 strikeouts over just 11.1 total innings across his five starts (0-3), with OKC dropping each game...The recent struggles are in contrast to his first three starts with OKC in April when Jackson allowed just one run and three hits over 10.2 innings, holding opponents 3-for-22 overall...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah...He last started against the Express May 15 in Round Rock, allowing five runs and four hits over one-third of an inning with three walks, marking the shortest start of his career.

Against the Express: 2022: 5-2 2021: 16-13 All-time: 151-123 At RR: 82-62 The Dodgers return to Round Rock for their second series against the Express in just over two weeks and after a wild first series between the teams May 10-15, which OKC won, 4-2, winning four straight games in the middle of the series...OKC recorded its largest shutout win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) with a 19-0 victory May 12 and Yefry Ramírez became the first OKC Dodger and first pitcher throughout the entire PCL to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2018. Six different players homered in that same game for the first time in the team's Bricktown era...For the first time in the team's Bricktown era, the Dodgers allowed 10 walks in back-to-back games May 10-11. The OKC offense also drew 10-plus walks in back-to-back games May 12-13...On May 15, OKC lost a game when scoring at least 13 runs for just the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and for the first time since 2007...The top two teams in the PCL East Division are scheduled to play a total 30 times in 2022...The Dodgers won the 2021 series, 16-13, as the Dodgers finished with a slight edge in runs (147-146) and homers (40-39) while the Express outhit OKC, 261-225. After losing five of the first six games, the Dodgers went 15-8 over the final 23 meetings, including a 9-3 record at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers have won five of the last six season series between the teams...Entering today, the Dodgers are 14-5 over their last 19 games at Dell Diamond.

Farmers in the Dell: Over the Dodgers' first seven games at Dell Diamond this season, they are slashing .330/.424/.551 and have totaled 71 runs (10.1 per game) and 88 hits (12.6 per game). They have scored at least five runs in each game, at least seven runs in five of seven games and have scored 13 or more runs in three of seven games, with at least nine hits in all seven games and 10-plus hits in six games. They've batted .344 (33x96) with runners in scoring position, averaging 13.7 at-bats per game with RISP.

Monthly Matters: The Dodgers closed out May with a shutout win last night and have recorded back-to-back winning months for the first time since June and July 2019. The Dodgers went 14-9 in April and 15-11 in May to open the 2022 season, marking the first time since 2017 they began the season with winning months in both April and May.

Zero Hour: The Dodgers pitched their third shutout of the season last night, including their second in Round Rock. All three shutouts have come on the road, with the others May 12 at Round Rock (19-0) and April 22 at Sacramento (1-0)...Beau Burrows, Marshall Kasowski and Garrett Cleavinger combined to strike out 12 Round Rock batters. The Express had 13 runners reach base through six hits, four walks, a hit batter and two errors, but the trio of Dodgers pitchers stranded each of those runners and kept the Express 2-for-19 with runners on base and 1-for-9 with RISP. Round Rock left 11 runners on base over the final six innings, including six in scoring position...Burrows tied his season high with 5.2 innings and set a season high with eight strikeouts, which is also his highest strikeout total since July 28, 2018 with Double-A Erie against Akron. Tuesday was his longest scoreless outing since throwing 6.1 scoreless innings April 11, 2019 for Triple-A Toledo at Norfolk...The Dodgers have thrown three shutouts through 49 games this season. The Dodgers notched four shutouts during the 2021 season (129 total games) and three shutouts during the 2019 season (139 total games).

Taking Offense: The Dodgers' offense now has 23 runs and 31 hits over the last three games and has gone a combined 14-for-35 (.400) with runners in scoring position over that span. The boost immediately follows a three-game stretch in which they scored a total of four runs with 13 hits and went 2-for-17 with RISP...The Dodgers lead the Minors with 325 runs scored this season, a .376 OBP and .839 OPS. They also rank tied for third in the Minors with a .275 average and 456 hits, and rank fourth in the Minors with a .463 SLG and 248 walks.

No Diggity, Noda: Ryan Noda tied his career high with four hits as part of a 4-for-5 effort with a double and two RBI last night. It was his second career four-hit game and first since April 18, 2019 with High-A Dunedin against Lakeland. Noda also became the third OKC Dodger with four hits in one game this season, joining Zach McKinstry and Kevin Pillar...Over his last two games, Noda is 6-for-8 with two extra-base hits and four RBI, following a four-game stretch in which he was held 1-for-10 and an eight-game stretch in which he went 3-for-23.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 2-for-5 and scored two runs last night as he posted his 18th multi-hit game of the season, pulling him into a tie with Miguel Vargas for the team lead...McKinstry ranks second on the team with 51 hits despite playing in just 37 of the team's 49 games. His .434 OBP and .347 batting average both rank second in the PCL, while his four triples are tied for second and his 51 hits rank fourth in the league.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez doubled, walked, picked up a RBI and scored twice yesterday. He has now hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 23-for-63 (.365) with seven doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and 10 walks...His .429 OBP ranks third in the PCL, while his 34 runs scored are fourth. HIs four triples are tied for second in the league while his .939 OPS is eighth...In six games against Round Rock this season, Alvarez is 10-for-24 (.417) with six extra-base hits, 10 runs and 10 RBI.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas reached base twice with a double and hit by a pitch last night. He also scored a run and drove in two runs as he became the fourth OKC player to 30 RBI this season...Vargas paces the PCL with 45 runs scored this season, while his 30 walks are second-most in the PCL. His 53 hits this season rank tied for second in the PCL and his 88 total bases are tied for fourth...Vargas has started and played in 47 of the team's last 48 games.

Omar Comin': Omar Estévez last played Saturday when he compiled a career-high six RBI and posted his second career game with two home runs. The two homers he hit were his first and second home runs of the 2022 season and marked the first time since July 5, 2018 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga he went deep twice...His six RBI tied for the most by a Dodgers player this season, as Stefen Romero first hit the milestone May 1 against Sugar Land in OKC. He also became the fifth OKC player with a multi-homer game in 2022...Following a 2-for-30 start to the season, Estévez is batting .326 (14x43) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI over his last 12 games.

Up and Down on the Mound: After allowing 10 runs Sunday - marking the seventh time this season an opponent has reached double digits - the Dodgers pitched a shutout Tuesday. Last night was the third time in the last four games the Dodgers allowed three runs or less by an opponent, but in three of their last seven games they've allowed at least seven runs (26 runs total)....Over the last 23 games, the Dodgers are 14-9. In the 14 wins, they've allowed 42 runs total. In the nine losses, they've allowed 79 runs total, with at least nine runs in six of the nine games...Yesterday was just the sixth time in the last 33 games the Dodgers did not allow a run within the first three innings.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 1-3 in Game 2 of a series after winning Game 1, with losses in each of the last two. Five of their last six series have been 1-1 through the first two games... Michael Busch finished with two hits last night for his first multi-hit game since his Triple-A debut May 17...Stefen Romero has not played since Saturday, but in his last five starts he is 10-for-20 with two homers, four doubles, six RBI and four multi-hit games... Marshall Kasowski threw 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings last night. He allowed just one run and seven hits over eight appearances in May with five walks and nine K's (12.0 IP)...Jake Lamb failed to reach base last night for just the second time in his last 27 games...OKC has struck out at least 10 times in five straight games (66 K) and in six of the last seven games (81 K).

