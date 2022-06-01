Dean, Villar Homer in River Cats' Heartbreaking Extra-Innings Defeat at Las Vegas

June 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (22-27) could not hold on to a late 7-2 lead, falling 8-7 in 11 innings at the first place Las Vegas Aviators (27-21) in Tuesday's series opener.

Sacramento held a commanding five-run lead until an RBI double in the eighth, and a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the ninth by center fielder Billy McKinney threw the game into mayhem.

Two singles and a walk in the ninth inning vs right-hander Patrick Ruotolo set up McKinney, who promptly sent the game to extras with a first-pitch game-tying grand slam.

After trading zeros the first three halves of extra frames, the Aviators completed the comeback in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off single from first baseman Dermis Garcia.

The River Cats got off to their early 7-2 lead thanks to a home run and three RBIs each by third baseman David Villar and right fielder Austin Dean.

Dean ignited the offense, plating second baseman Isan Díaz in the second inning with his 10th homer of the season, an opposite field blast. He again knocked in Díaz with a fourth-inning RBI single.

The River Cats seemingly broke the game open in the fifth with a four-run inning. Three singles, one being an RBI for catcher Michael Papierski, set up Villar, who launched his league-leading 16th home run to make it 7-2.

Young right-hander Tristan Beck (0-3, 10.13) looks to earn his first career Triple-A win on Wednesday. He'll take on lefty Jared Koenig (4-2, 2.30) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Villar was 21-for-71 (.296) with 19 runs, six doubles, nine home runs, 24 RBIs, 14 walks, and a 1.205 OPS in 24 May games.

Rehabbing Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt got Las Vegas on the board with a third-inning solo home run. Vogt played for the River Cats in 2013, 2014, and 2019.

Right-hander Raynel Espinal battled through 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.