Tacoma Quiets Reno, 3-2 on Tuesday

June 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-31) halted a four-game losing streak on Tuesday, preventing a season-high skid with a 3-2 triumph over the Reno Aces (26-23). The win improved Tacoma to 5-0 this season in series openers on the road.

Scoreless into the fifth inning, former Rainiers outfielder Braden Bishop lifted a solo homer to left field, his second. Tacoma would rally to tie the game in the visiting seventh, when Brian O'Keefe drilled a triple to center to lead off, and scored on a one out Andrew Knapp RBI single to right.

Lefty Tommy Milone worked a sterling five and two-thirds innings for the Rainiers, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out three. Reno southpaw Tommy Henry matched pitch-for-pitch, logging 6.0 IP with 11 strikeouts, the only blemishes a walk and one hit, an O'Keefe single back in the first inning.

Still square at 1-1 in the eighth, Tacoma un-tied the game when the Aces struggled with pop-flies. Jarred Kelenic ended up on second base on a bloop to center, stretching it into a double when no defender was covering. Kelenic eventually scored on an error (Forrest Wall sac bunt), which put the Rainiers in front for the first time. It was 3-1 when O'Keefe dropped an RBI single into right field that was lost in the lights, his third hit of the night. Wall trotted home for the two-run cushion.

Reno loaded the bases before anyone was out in the home eighth, but LHP Fernando Abad wiggled out of the jam allowing only a Camden Duzenack sac fly, and induced an inning-ending double play to send the game to the ninth with Tacoma still leading 3-2.

Facing the middle of a potent Aces lineup, left-hander Danny Young retired in the side in order in the bottom of the ninth, with two swinging strikeouts to end it, his second save.

The series will continue on Wednesday, another 6:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. RHP Darren McCaughan will make his club-high 10th start of the season for Tacoma, opposite Reno RHP Drew Jameson.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

