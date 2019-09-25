Jets Reduce Training Camp Roster by 13 Players

WINNIPEG, Sept. 25, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following six players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

G - Mikhail Berdin

D - Leon Gawanke

D - Luke Green

D - Johnathan Kovacevic

F - Jansen Harkins

F - Skyler McKenzie

The following five players have been released from their professional or amateur try-outs and will report to the Moose:

G - Adam Carlson

D - Jacob Cederholm

F - Cole Maier

F - Emile Poirier

F - Kristian Reichel

The following two players will be assigned to the Moose, pending waivers:

F - Seth Griffith

F - Logan Shaw

The Jets now have 18 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goalies remaining at training camp.

