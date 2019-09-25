Jets Reduce Training Camp Roster by 13 Players
September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG, Sept. 25, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following six players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:
G - Mikhail Berdin
D - Leon Gawanke
D - Luke Green
D - Johnathan Kovacevic
F - Jansen Harkins
F - Skyler McKenzie
The following five players have been released from their professional or amateur try-outs and will report to the Moose:
G - Adam Carlson
D - Jacob Cederholm
F - Cole Maier
F - Emile Poirier
F - Kristian Reichel
The following two players will be assigned to the Moose, pending waivers:
F - Seth Griffith
F - Logan Shaw
The Jets now have 18 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goalies remaining at training camp.
