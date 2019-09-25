Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:

Assigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:

Forwards (1): Phil DiGiuseppe

Goaltenders (1): Adam Huska

Released from training camp tryouts by Wolf Pack:

Forwards (1): Taylor Cammarata

Defensemen (2): Cody Donaghey, Jordan Klimek

Goaltenders (1): Jake Kupsky

The Pack roster now includes 31 players, 19 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders:

Goal (3): Francois Brassard, Adam Huska, Tom McCollum

Defense (9): Johnny Coughlin, Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Mason Geertsen, Joey Keane, Vincent LoVerde, Darren Raddysh, Jeff Taylor, Zach Tolkinen

Forwards (19): Matt Beleskey, Connor Brickley, Greg Chase, Phil DiGiuseppe, Ryan Dmowski, Jake Elmer, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Nick Jones, Alex Kile, Dawson Leedahl, Bryan Lerg, Shawn McBride, Ville Meskanen, Patrick Newell, Ty Ronning, Terrence Wallin, Lewis Zerter-Gossage

The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season next Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

