Rocket Announce Broadcast Schedule for the 2019-20 Season

September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Tuesday their broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 season. Rocket fans from all over Quebec won't miss a thing as they'll be able to follow some of the best Montreal Canadiens prospects on 91,9 Sports, RDS and TSN 690 Montreal.

Once again, 91.9 Sports will broadcast all 76 regular season games, including all home and away games. The Hockey du Rocket St-Hubert, which is televised on RDS, is back this season with an impressive team of experts and will feature 19 regular season games. Moreover, TSN 690 will broadcast 12 games, most of which will be played on Friday nights, including the Home Opener presented by Bell on October 4th against the Cleveland Monsters. The latter will also be presented on 91.9 Sports and RDS. All games will also be broadcast on AHL TV.

"Since the Rocket arrived in Laval, our media partners and their respective team of experts have done an incredible job of bringing the fans closer to the team. The fans' passion for the Canadiens' young prospects is unparalleled and with the games being broadcast on 91.9 Sports, RDS and TSN 690, fans will be first to receive regular news updates keeping them close to the Canadiens' players of tomorrow," said Mark Weightman, the Vice-President of Development and Operations at Place Bell and the Laval Rocket. To keep track of the Rocket's broadcast schedule on 91.9 Sports, RDS, and TSN 690, visit the team's official website at rocketlaval.com and look under the "Schedule" tab.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.