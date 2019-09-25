Columbus Blue Jackets Recall LW Markus Hannikainen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled left wing Markus Hannikainen from the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' American Hockey League affiliate, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. He is expected to play in tonight's preseason game at the Buffalo Sabres.

Hannikainen, 26, set career highs in 2018-19 with four goals and three assists for seven points in 44 games with the Blue Jackets. The Helsinki, Finland native has registered 8-7-15 and 14 penalty minutes in 91 career games with the Jackets since making his league debut in 2015-16. Originally signed to an entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 20, 2015, he has added 26-34-60, 42 penalty minutes and a +13 plus/minus rating in 91 career AHL contests with the Monsters.

Columbus, 2-2-0 in preseason play, returns to action tonight when it visits the Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

The Blue Jackets open their 19th regular season vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, October 4. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

