Blue Jackets Recall Nine Players from Monsters
September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that Columbus recalled forwards Paul Bittner, Zac Dalpe, Nathan Gerbe, Nikita Korostelev, Kole Sherwood and Kevin Stenlund, along with defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Anton Karlsson, and goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.
