San Antonio Native Nicholas Miglio Will Play in Rampage Preseason Opener
September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald confirmed on Wednesday that San Antonio native Nicholas Miglio will be in the lineup for the Rampage on Thursday night when the team kicks off the preseason schedule against the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center.
Miglio, 27, will be the first San Antonio native to ever appear in a game for the hometown team.
"I think it's a very inspirational story for everyone involved in the youth program here," said McDonald. "To see a kid that has come up through youth hockey here, played college hockey and has played at the pro level, now he will see how he matches up with players at the American League level. I think it's a great story, and obviously one of perseverance."
Miglio has played three professional seasons, skating last year in Germany. A product of the Jr. Rampage youth hockey program, Miglio left San Antonio prior to the 2008-09 season to play U-18 hockey in Chicago. After two seasons in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats, Miglio played four years of Division III college hockey at Utica College.
Since turning pro, Miglio has played in the ECHL for the Allen Americans, Rapid City Rush, Norfolk Admirals, Kansas City Mavericks, and Colorado Eagles, totaling 91 ECHL games. Thursday's preseason exhibition will be his first opportunity playing against AHL talent.
Miglio will wear jersey number 39. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.
The 2019-20 season is proudly presented by H-E-B.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019
- Penguins Lose to Phantoms in Preseason Opener, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Win Preseason Opener at Wilkes-Barre - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Springfield Tops Wolf Pack 4-2 to Open Preseason - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bednard, T-Birds Get Best of Wolf Pack, 4-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Antonio Native Nicholas Miglio Will Play in Rampage Preseason Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Camp Report: Tucson's Training Camp Trio - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Preseason Game & FanFest Set - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sens Release Three from Camp - Belleville Senators
- New York Islanders Trim Roster to 40 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall LW Markus Hannikainen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Jets Reduce Training Camp Roster by 13 Players - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Nine Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Announce Broadcast Schedule for the 2019-20 Season - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Camp Report: The Book on Kevin Hancock - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA Insurance - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.