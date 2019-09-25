San Antonio Native Nicholas Miglio Will Play in Rampage Preseason Opener

September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald confirmed on Wednesday that San Antonio native Nicholas Miglio will be in the lineup for the Rampage on Thursday night when the team kicks off the preseason schedule against the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center.

Miglio, 27, will be the first San Antonio native to ever appear in a game for the hometown team.

"I think it's a very inspirational story for everyone involved in the youth program here," said McDonald. "To see a kid that has come up through youth hockey here, played college hockey and has played at the pro level, now he will see how he matches up with players at the American League level. I think it's a great story, and obviously one of perseverance."

Miglio has played three professional seasons, skating last year in Germany. A product of the Jr. Rampage youth hockey program, Miglio left San Antonio prior to the 2008-09 season to play U-18 hockey in Chicago. After two seasons in the NAHL with the Bismarck Bobcats, Miglio played four years of Division III college hockey at Utica College.

Since turning pro, Miglio has played in the ECHL for the Allen Americans, Rapid City Rush, Norfolk Admirals, Kansas City Mavericks, and Colorado Eagles, totaling 91 ECHL games. Thursday's preseason exhibition will be his first opportunity playing against AHL talent.

Miglio will wear jersey number 39. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.

The 2019-20 season is proudly presented by H-E-B.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.