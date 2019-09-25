P-Bruins Preseason Game & FanFest Set

September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins are set to kickoff the 2019-20 season on Saturday, September 28th as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05pm at the Dunkin Donuts Center in their second and final preseason game.

Prior to the start of the game the P-Bruins will be hosting their annual FanFest which will begin when doors open at 5:30pm. The festivities will include player autographs and appearances by various characters including Batman, Spiderman, Cyborg and others courtesy of Rhode Island Comic Con. The concourse will also have a variety of different games, activities and prizes for fans of all ages including facepainting for the kids.

Gold Level Season Members will also enjoy an exclusive season kickoff party which will include food, raffles and giveaways all while gearing up for another exciting season of Providence Bruins hockey.

Fans can visit providencebruins.com for a special Save $10 Ticket Offer for the Preseason Game & FanFest.

