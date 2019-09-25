Penguins Lose to Phantoms in Preseason Opener, 4-1

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in their preseason opener to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

In a game that was filled with power-play opportunities for both sides, the Phantoms were able to nudge ahead using a series of man-advantage markers scored in the second period. Jordy Bellerive tallied the Penguins' lone goal in the exhibition contest.

Lehigh Valley got on the board first with a goal by Steven Swavely at 14:24 of the opening frame.

The Penguins put forth a strong penalty killing performance in the first period, but the Phantoms were finally able to break through in the second. Pascal Laberge scored on a five-on-three man advantage 57 seconds into the second period, giving the visitors a two-goal lead. Lehigh Valley then pulled ahead, 3-0, with another power-play goal at the mid-point of the game. Matthew Strome collected a rebound atop of the Penguins crease and put it across the goal-line.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered its opponent's power-play prowess by scoring a man-advantage marker late in the second period. During a five-on-three, Brandon Hawkins and Jake Lucchini combined to set-up Bellerive for the Penguins' opening goal with 2:01 left before the second intermission.

Despite the Penguins pushing for an equalizer, a largely uneventful third period came to a close shortly after Greg Carey potted an empty-netter for the Phantoms.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went one-for-four on power play opportunities in their preseason opener, whereas Lehigh Valley went two-for-six.

Alex D'Orio was credited for 17 saves in net for the Penguins, while Alex Lyon posted 16 stops in the win.

