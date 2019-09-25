Sens Release Three from Camp
September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have made three cuts to its training camp roster ahead of this weekend's two preseason games with Laval.
The Sens assigned defenceman Trenton Bourque to the ECHL's Brampton Beast while d-men TJ Melancon and Chris Martenent have been released from their training camp tryout agreements.
Belleville hits the ice for the first time Saturday for the first of two preseason games with the Rocket. Puck drop from Place Bell is at 3pm.
Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019
- P-Bruins Preseason Game & FanFest Set - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sens Release Three from Camp - Belleville Senators
- New York Islanders Trim Roster to 40 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall LW Markus Hannikainen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Jets Reduce Training Camp Roster by 13 Players - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Nine Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Announce Broadcast Schedule for the 2019-20 Season - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Camp Report: The Book on Kevin Hancock - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA Insurance - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens Release Three from Camp
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA Insurance
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA SCO
- Belleville Sens Announce 2019-20 Training Camp Roster
- Ottawa Sends 11 to Belleville