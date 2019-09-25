Phantoms Win Preseason Opener at Wilkes-Barre

September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Wilkes-Barre, Pa. - Greg Carey racked up a three-point night with one goal and two assists to lead the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 4-1 win at the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday in the first preseason game for both squads.

Reading native Steven Swavely had the first goal for the Phantoms while Pascal Laberge and Matt Strome contributed power-play markers in the second period. Defenseman Eric Knodel recorded a pair of power-play assists.

Alex Lyon turned aside 16 of 17 Penguins' shots in his 60 minutes of work.

Swavely's backhand flick in the slot from Isaac Ratcliffe in the corner after some hard forecheck work by Pascal Laberge gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Laberge was wide open on the back-door for the tap-in of a Greg Carey rebound in the opening minute of the second period for a 5-on-3 goal. And Strome scored 5-on-4 off a Carey carom as well just past the midway point of the game for a 3-0 lead.

Jordy Bellerive lit the lamp for the Penguins with 2:01 left in the second with a 5-on-3 tally.

Greg Carey completed the scoring with a mid-ice backhander that found the empty-net with 3:07 remaining.

The Phantoms out shot Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 21-17 and held the Penguins to just three shots in the first and third periods. Lehigh Valley was 2-for-6 on the power play while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 1-for-4.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have a pair of preseason tilts at PPL Center on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. and Monday at 7:05 p.m. hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears on consecutive days. Opening Night is Saturday, October 5 against the Providence Bruins. Tickets are available at 610-224-4625.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1 - Status: Final

Wednesday - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Lehigh Valley 1 2 1 - 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Lehigh Valley, Swavely 1 (Ratcliffe), 14:24. Penalties-served by Hirano Wbs (bench minor - too many men), 9:41; Titcomb Wbs (cross-checking), 17:00; Erkamps Wbs (cross-checking), 19:24.

2nd Period-2, Lehigh Valley, Laberge 1 (Carey, Knodel), 0:57 (PP). 3, Lehigh Valley, Strome 1 (Carey, Knodel), 10:30 (PP). 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Bellerive 1 (Lucchini, Hawkins), 17:59 (PP). Penalties-Kim Wbs (delay of game), 0:41; Bjorkqvist Wbs (high-sticking), 10:01; Drake Lv (hooking), 11:21; Michel Lv (delay of game), 16:04; Kase Lv (tripping), 17:00.

3rd Period-5, Lehigh Valley, Carey 1 (Sushko), 16:53 (EN). Penalties-Hawkins Wbs (slashing), 6:10; Swavely Lv (slashing), 9:37.

Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 8-7-6-21. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-11-3-17.

Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 2 / 6; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1 / 4.

Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Lyon 0-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves). Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, D'Orio 0-0-0 (20 shots-17 saves).

A-

Referees-Rob Hennessey (87), Mike Dietrich (15).

Linesmen-Tyler Loftus (11), J.P. Waleski (14).

The Phantoms regular season will get started on October 5, 2019 at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins. Season ticket packages are available now and come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. For more information about season tickets or group tickets or to purchase, visit our WEBSITE.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.