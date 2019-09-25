New York Islanders Trim Roster to 40
September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today they have assigned 12 players to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Sebastian Aho, Kieffer Bellows, Arnaud Durandeau, Scott Eansor, Ryan Hitchcock, Grant Hutton, Mason Jobst, Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, Kyle MacLean, Nick Schilkey and John Stevens have all been assigned to Bridgeport.
The Islanders Training Camp roster currently consists of 40 players.
Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2019
- P-Bruins Preseason Game & FanFest Set - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Moves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sens Release Three from Camp - Belleville Senators
- New York Islanders Trim Roster to 40 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall LW Markus Hannikainen from AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Jets Reduce Training Camp Roster by 13 Players - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Nine Players from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Announce Broadcast Schedule for the 2019-20 Season - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Camp Report: The Book on Kevin Hancock - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Announce Additional Details for Opening Night Presented by CAA Insurance - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.