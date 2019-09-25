New York Islanders Trim Roster to 40

September 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today they have assigned 12 players to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Sebastian Aho, Kieffer Bellows, Arnaud Durandeau, Scott Eansor, Ryan Hitchcock, Grant Hutton, Mason Jobst, Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, Kyle MacLean, Nick Schilkey and John Stevens have all been assigned to Bridgeport.

The Islanders Training Camp roster currently consists of 40 players.

