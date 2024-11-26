Jaden Hardy Drops Season-High 23 Points #GLeagueAlum

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends YouTube Video







It was Hardy Party time in Atlanta! Former Texas Legends assignee and G League Ignite star Jaden Hardy dropped a season-high 23 points to go with a career-high 3 steals for the Dallas Mavericks in a road win over the Hawks #GLeagueAlum

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.