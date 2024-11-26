Jaden Hardy Drops Season-High 23 Points #GLeagueAlum
November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
It was Hardy Party time in Atlanta! Former Texas Legends assignee and G League Ignite star Jaden Hardy dropped a season-high 23 points to go with a career-high 3 steals for the Dallas Mavericks in a road win over the Hawks #GLeagueAlum
