Isotopes to Host Kindness Night this Friday

August 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting "Kindness Night" for The Jennifer Riordan Foundation during the game this Friday, August 6. Over the last two months, the Isotopes have been keeping track of acts of kindness at the ballpark and in the community in an attempt to reach 1 million acts of kindness to encourage and inspire others.

Jennifer's motto was "Always be kind, loving, sharing and caring" and the foundation has developed a kindness campaign across the country over the last several years.

The first 3,000 fans through the gates Friday will receive a Kindness Hat, courtesy of The Jennifer Riordan Foundation. The team will be wearing specialty kindness jerseys, and there will be a "kindness" moment in the middle of the game which will feature everyone in the ballpark, including fans, staff members and players, holding up placards sharing their acts of kindness.

The Isotopes have been honoring Riordan since her passing 2018. That season, the team renamed their "Most Community Minded Player" award as the "Jennifer Riordan Community Award."

