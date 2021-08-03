Round Rock Classic Announces 2022 Lineup, Schedule and Ticket Information

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Peak Events, LLC and the City of Round Rock, are excited to announce that the Round Rock Classic will return to Dell Diamond from February 25-27, 2022. The third annual event will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Stanford Cardinal.

The 2022 Round Rock Classic will begin Friday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. with Louisiana facing Stanford followed by a 7:00 p.m. matchup between Arkansas and Indiana. Day two begins on Saturday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m. with Indiana taking on Louisiana followed by a 6:00 p.m. start for Stanford and Arkansas. The final day of the Classic starts with a 12:00 p.m. first pitch between Indiana and Stanford on Sunday, February 27 with the Classic finale between Arkansas and Louisiana scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

A full schedule for the Round Rock Classic is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, February 25

1:00 p.m. - Louisiana vs Stanford

7:00 p.m. - Arkansas vs Indiana

Saturday, February 26

12:00 p.m. - Indiana vs Louisiana

6:00 p.m. - Stanford vs Arkansas

Sunday, February 27

12:00 p.m. - Indiana vs Stanford

6:00 p.m. - Arkansas vs Louisiana

All games are set to broadcast live via FloBaseball.

"We are so honored to host the Round Rock Classic here at Dell Diamond for the third year in a row," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "This event has quickly turned into one of the top non-conference tournaments in college baseball and we can't wait to welcome four great Universities to Round Rock next February."

The 2022 Round Rock Classic will once again showcase four of the country's top teams over three days of play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, home of the Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas. Tickets for the event are available now at RRExpress.com. Tickets are available on an individual game basis or as a three-game package option with both reserved and general admission seating available. The stadium will be cleared following the first game each day and fans will have the ability to enter the stadium one hour prior to the start of each game.

"Once again we are excited to partner with the Round Rock Express and the City of Round Rock to bring premier college baseball back to the Sports Capital of Texas!" Peak Events Vice President Nathan Wooldridge said. "This year in particular is one we have been looking forward to for a while as these four teams are loaded with talent and all four teams have amazing fanbases. We look forward to seeing the fans fill up Dell Diamond with four different shades of red and for them to have the opportunity to experience the #BestOutsideOfOmaha!"

Media credentials to cover the 2022 Round Rock Classic will become available at a later date.

