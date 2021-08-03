Bees Take Wild One
August 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees snapped their five game losing streak on Monday night with an 11-10 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. Anthony Bemboom gave the Bees a 10-8 lead with a three run homer in the 7th, but Albuquerque tied it up in the bottom of the seventh on a two run homer by Wynton Bernard. In the top of the ninth, Kean Wong led off with a single, one out later, Anthony Bemboom reached on an error and Gavin Cecchini followed with a ground ball single to center to bring home Wong with the eventual winning run.
Tim Peterson (1-0) earned the win, as he retired all six Isotopes he faced in the eighth and ninth inning with two strikeouts. Matt Thaiss led the Bees' fifteen hit attack with two doubles and a homer with three runs batted in. Cecchini would add three hits, including a double, with one RBI.
