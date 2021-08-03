Isotopes Victorious in Series Finale vs. Bees
August 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 5 (35-42), Bees 2 (35-42), - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: Greg Bird remains red-hot at the plate for the Isotopes, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a home run (17), three RBI and a walk. He went 13-for-20 with four home runs and 13 RBI in the six-game series vs. Salt Lake ... Wynton Bernard went 2-for-3, connecting on a double and triple while Ryan Vilade knocked home two runs and extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Ryan Castellani (3-7, 7.29) earned the win in his first quality start of the season, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked four ... Yency Almonte did not allow a run in his second rehab outing for the Isotopes ... Heath Holder tossed a scoreless eighth and Logan Cozart picked up his sixth save.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes did not strike out against the Bees starting pitcher but did go down on strikes 11 times against the Salt Lake bullpen ... The Isotopes turned four double plays.
ON DECK: After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, the Isotopes continue their twelve-game homestand as the Oklahoma City Dodgers head to town. Right-hander Brandon Gold (3-6, 6.07) is in line to get the start. First pitch from RGCU Field at Isotopes Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
