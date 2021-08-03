Aviators' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Rainiers

The Aviators did a lot of positive things in Monday's game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark: They rapped out 11 hits (four more than they had in the previous two games combined). They hit two home runs (including an inside-the-parker). They played flawless defense. And their pitchers were nearly perfect down the stretch, allowing just four baserunners over the final 5 2/3 innings.

The lone negative? They failed to produce a clutch hit when they needed it most - again.

Las Vegas spotted the Rainiers an early four-run lead and played catch up the rest of the night. But as has been the case for most of their series against Tacoma, the Aviators - who put runners in scoring position in each of their final three at-bats - couldn't get over the hump, this time falling 5-4 before a crowd of 5,423.

Las Vegas (38-39) is now 1-4 through the first five games of its 12-game homestand, and three of those defeats can summed up with two words: missed opportunities.

After the Rainiers (43-34) took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the second inning and two in the third, the Aviators battled back with solo runs in the third (outfielder Skye Bolt's inside-the-park homer), fifth (first baseman Carlos Pèrez's leadoff solo homer) and seventh (right fielder Mickey McDonald's RBI double). Two batters after McDonald's hit put runners on second and third, Las Vegas loaded the bases on a two-out intentional walk, but third baseman Marty Bechina struck out to end the threat.

The Aviators loaded the bases again in the eighth when left fielder Seth Brown and designated hitter Francisco Peña led off with consecutive singles and Pèrez drew a one-out walk. But again, they left them loaded, as shortstop Pete Kozma (pop out) and McDonald (flyout) failed to come through. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Bolt ripped a one-out double off the base of the right-field wall but went no further, as Rainiers closer Justin Grimm retired Bechina on a groundout, then then ended the game by striking out Brown on a pitch that appeared to be low.

Las Vegas, which went a combined 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position in losses to Tacoma on Thursday and Friday, finished 2-for-14 in that situation Monday. One of those hits came in the fifth inning, when McDonald followed Pèrez's solo homer and Kozma's single with a sharp single to center field. However, Kozma - who had stolen second base - was thrown out at the plate.

Another night of missed opportunities by the Aviators' hitters overshadowed what was another tremendous performance by the pitching staff. Right-hander Homer Bailey, who was making his fourth start with Las Vegas, got roughed up in the second and third innings but settled down to retire eight of the final 10 hitters he faced, including the last five in a row. Bailey departed after five innings, and relievers Reymin Guduan (one inning) and James Naile (three innings) came on and allowed just two singles and two walks the rest of the way.

In all, Bailey, Guduan and Naile kept Las Vegas in the game by retiring 17 of the final 21 Rainiers who came up to bat.

GAME NOTES: Peña (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's 10-for-33 (.303). ... Bolt's inside-the-park homer was the third in the brief history of Las Vegas Ballpark. Former Aviators Eric Campbell (May 2019) and Mark Payton (August 2019) had the other two. ... Brown, who was optioned to Las Vegas by the Oakland A's on Sunday, made his first start for Las Vegas since spending most of the 2019 season with the club. He played left field and went 2-for-4, scoring the Aviators' first run after leading off the second inning with an infield single that beaned Tacoma starting pitcher Logan Verrett on the back of the right leg. ... Catcher Austin Allen (2-for-4, double) joined Bolt, Brown and McDonald with multiple hits. ... Third baseman Vimael Machín left the game in the top of the seventh inning after injuring his oblique on a flyout leading off the bottom of the sixth. He was replaced by Bechina. ... Bailey allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings. ... Las Vegas starting pitchers have now pitched at least five innings in 13 of their last 14 games. The lone exception was Sunday, when six relievers combined on a 4-2 victory over Tacoma, with starter A.J. Puk tossing three innings. Since July 6, Aviators starters have gone at least five innings in 18 of 22 games, excluding a July 24 contest in Salt Lake that was suspended in the second inning because of weather. ... Verrett, who pitched for the Las Vegas 51s from 2014-16, gave up two runs on three hits in four innings, didn't walk a batter and struck out two. The right-hander fared much better than he did in his first visit to Las Vegas Ballpark on June 21, when he surrendered nine runs on 13 hits (including three homers) in four innings of a 15-6 loss.

TRANSACTION ACTION: Right-handed relief pitcher Domingo Acevedo, whom the Oakland A's designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers, signed a minor-league contract with the A's and rejoined the Aviators. Prior to his release, Acevedo posted a 3.09 ERA in 21 appearances with Las Vegas, and he leads the team with six saves.

While Acevedo made it through the waiver process, his former teammate - third baseman Jacob Wilson - did not. Wilson - who also was designated for assignment Friday, just two days after being optioned from Oakland to Las Vegas - was claimed by the Houston Astros. Wilson hit .288 in 49 games with the Aviators, compiling 14 homers, 17 doubles, two triples and 46 RBI.

ON DECK: Las Vegas and Tacoma conclude their six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. As is the case during all Tuesday home games this season, the Aviators will morph into their alter ego, the Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative that celebrates local Hispanic/Latino culture.

The Aviators will hand the ball to right-hander Kyle Friedrichs, who is being called up from Double-A Midland (Texas) to start in place of regularly scheduled starter Miguel Romero, who is injured. Friedrichs, who was 2-3 with a 4.92 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) at Midland, will be making his second career Triple-A start and first since 2018. He'll oppose Rainiers right-hander Darren McCaughan (5-3, 3.97).

Following a scheduled off day Wednesday, the Aviators will return to Las Vegas Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to begin a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees.

