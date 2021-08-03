Oklahoma City Claims Series with 7-3 Win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (37-41) dropped its series 4-2 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-37) after a 7-3 series finale loss at Dell Diamond on Tuesday night. RHP Collin Wiles recorded a hitless 4.0-inning outing that included five strikeouts, but it wasn't enough to hand the visitors the loss.

Round Rock starter LHP Wes Benjamin (2-4, 8.84) got the loss after allowing seven Oklahoma City runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.0 frames. On the winning side, Dodgers starter RHP Andre Jackson (1-0, 3.60) tossed 5.0 innings that saw two runs on three hits and two walks with three punchouts.

Oklahoma City got off to a dominant start yet again, dropping a three spot in the second inning. After 1B Matt Davidson worked a walk then moved into scoring position thanks to a double from 3B Cristian Santana, 2B Carlos Asuaje hit a single to send them both home. Asuaje then advanced on an Omar Estévez walk before stealing second and scoring as C Hamlet Marte knocked a single for a 3-0 Dodgers lead.

C John Hicks went yard for the second straight contest as his solo home run led off the bottom of the second and put Round Rock on the board.

The Dodgers regained a three-run advantage as LF Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a solo dinger in the third before the visitors increased their lead to 6-1 in the following inning. Marte tallied a leadoff single in the fourth frame and advanced to third on a Sheldon Neuse double. A single from Tsutsugo drove both Marte and Neuse home.

E-Train 2B Nick Solak scored Round Rock's second run in the bottom of the fourth, crossing home plate on a base hit from Hicks after sending a leadoff double down the right-field line.

Oklahoma City's final run of the night was plated in the fifth when Estévez worked a walk before scoring thanks to a double from CF Drew Avans. Round Rock then added to its final tally in the sixth as DH Yohel Pozo tripled then came in on a Leody Taveras groundout.

Round Rock is back in action on Thursday, August 5 as the Express open a six-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate). Express RHP Yerry Rodriguez (--) is set to get the game one start up against a Skeeters pitcher to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

