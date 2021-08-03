Ramos' 4-hit day lifts River Cats to hard-earned victory

West Sacramento, Calif. - After the Sacramento bullpen surrendered a two-run eighth inning lead, right fielder Heliot Ramos fueled the River Cats (32-45) to a come-from-behind victory over the first place Reno Aces (48-29).

The River Cats were cruising into the eighth with a 3-1 lead, but a three-run inning off lefty Conner Menez put Sacramento down 4-3 with six outs remaining. Yet, back-to-back singles quickly created a chance for Ramos.

With two on and no outs in the bottom of the eighth, Ramos came through with the biggest hit of his brief Triple-A career, lining one to left-center to put the River Cats back on top.

Ramos, the Giants' No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, finished the day 4-for-4 with a run, a double and three RBIs.

One batter after Ramos' go-ahead knock, third baseman Jason Vosler provided some much-needed breathing room with a solo home run, his eighth big fly of the year.

In his second straight 6.0-inning outing, Garabito stifled the best offense in Triple-A, striking out six while allowing just one run on seven hits and one walk.

Ramos originally put Sacramento up in the first when he singled home rehabbing San Francisco second baseman Tommy La Stella. Shortstop Mauricio Dubón doubled the lead in the fifth with an RBI single to score Ramos.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-5, 5.73) looks to split the series with a win on Tuesday. He'll take on a Reno TBD. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (PT). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Reno threatened in the ninth, scoring once and putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position, but right-hander Trevor Gott was able to find the final out for the win.

Center fielder Jaylin Davis made a few nice plays in the outfield, including a great relay to gun a runner out at home in the fourth.

Catcher Joey Bart threw out another base runner on Monday. Since June 18, Bart has gunned down 10 of 23 stolen base attempts (43.5%).

