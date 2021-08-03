Aces Notes

August 3, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







One Day More:

Despite scoring four runs in the final two frames, the Reno Aces fell just short of stunning the Sacramento River Cats for the second-straight game, dropping the contest, 6-5, on Monday.

Jose Herrera snapped a five-game skid with his three-RBI performance against Sacramento, finishing the contest 2-for-4 at the dish.

Humberto Mejia turned in his sixth-straight outing of at least five innings pitched, surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in his five frames of work.

Jake McCarthy and Juniel Querecuto have recorded a hit in nine of their last 10 contests each recording a double to extend their streaks.

Despite the loss, Blake Lalli's club is still on pace to reach 50 wins faster than any team in franchise history and surpass the 2017 squad's 50-32 mark.

Master(s) of the House:

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .413/.499/.613 slash line while going 33-for-80 at the dish in 23 games. Of his 33 base knocks, 25 have been singles to along with four home runs, four doubles, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

McCarthy has been on a tear since the start of the Round Rock series on July 22. After game one against the Express, the outfielder was slashing .174/.273/.384. Since that game, McCarthy bumping his slash line to .238/.317/.413. The 24-year-old has put forth a 15-for-40 showing for a .375 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and eight runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .323/.443/.462 with 21 hits, 15 RBIs and seven tallies in 22 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In nine appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on six hits while compiling four holds and one save.

Building the Barricade:

Despite the worst record in the division, Sacramento has been one of the hottest hitting teams in Minor League Baseball. The club is hitting a second-best .285 with 785 hits this season behind Reno's MiLB-leading .290 batting average and 792 base knocks.

The McCarthy brothers have been hot at the dish since July 22, combining for 29 hits in 74 at-bats (.391), nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Henry and Heliot Ramos have also been on a tear since Sacramento's Ramos was called up on July 22, registering 23 hits, 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 22 combined games played.

Five Aces have recorded at least six hits against the River Cats this series with McCarthy leading the charge with nine base knocks. His four runs scored are tied with Nick Heath, Cooper Hummel, Seth Beer ad Ramos while Herrera leads the team with five RBIs.

Tyler Beede will take the mound for the River Cats for the second time this series and the sixth time this season. Sacramento's starter dropped the opening game to suffer his fifth loss of the season, going 4.2 innings and surrendering two runs on six hits in the Aces' 6-5 win.

Josh Green will look to get back on the winning track after losing his last three starts. In two starts against Sacramento this year, the right-hander holds a 1-0 record while allowing 10 runs on 11 hits to along with nine strikeouts in 11 innings of work.

On My Own:

The Aces became the first team to reach the 200-run plateau with 209 in the seventh inning or later. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .317 batting average, 283 hits, 43 home runs, 52 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 209 tallies and .317 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 30 more runs than Beloit with 179 and 27 more points than second-best Quad City with a .290 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in third place in all of professional baseball with 55 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies and the Montgomery Biscuits with 56. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .325 batting average, leaping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .314 mark.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 13-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 7-3 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

In games when an Aces' pitcher goes at least six innings, the Biggest Little City's team holds a 12-2 record.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.