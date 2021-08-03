Skeeters Lose in Extras to El Paso

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters suffered an 8-7 extra-inning loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters led the game 7-4 going into the ninth but a three-run, two-out home run from Gosuke Katoh sent the game into extra innings. Webster Rivas provided the game-winning RBI with a run-scoring single in the 10th inning.

Michael Papierski put the Skeeters up 3-0 with a solo home run - his third of the season - in the second inning. The Skeeters scored a pair in the first on a throwing error from El Paso starter Aaron Leasher and a sacrifice fly from CJ Hinojosa.

El Paso plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a momentary lead. Rivas hit a three-run home run and was followed directly by a solo shot from Yorman Rodriguez.

The Skeeters fired back in the fifth inning on a mammoth solo home run to left field by Taylor Jones, which was his fifth homer with the Skeeters. Jones delivered an RBI groundout and Hinojosa added an RBI single to put the Skeeters up 7-4 in the sixth inning.

Enoli Paredes was handed a blown save, allowing the game-tying homer to Katoh, and Riley Ferrell received the loss after allowing the 10th-inning run.

