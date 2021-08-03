Four Late Runs Not Enough as Aces Fall to River Cats, 6-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Despite scoring four runs in the final two frames, the Reno Aces fell just short of stunning the Sacramento River Cats for the second-straight game, dropping the contest, 6-5, on Monday.

Jose Herrera snapped a five-game skid with his three-RBI performance against Sacramento, finishing the contest 2-for-4 at the dish.

Humberto Mejia turned in his sixth-straight outing of at least five innings pitched, surrendering two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in his five frames of work.

Jake McCarthy and Juniel Querecuto have recorded a hit in nine of their last 10 contests each recording a double to extend their streaks.

The Aces threatened out of the gate as Ben DeLuzio kicked off the game with a double to left and moved to third on Ildemaro Vargas' fly out to center. With runners on the corners after Seth Beer was plunked, Sacramento worked itself out of trouble and kept Reno off the board in the opening frame.

The River Cats struck first in the home half of the first on a Heliot Ramos' RBI single to give the host squad a 1-0 advantage.

With both teams being held off the board until the bottom of the fourth when Mauricio Dubon singled to right-center and scored the younger Ramos for the second run of the contest, 2-0. However, Sacramento's threat was short-lived when Dubon was caught lingering off first base after his hit and Aces' right fielder Cooper Hummel snuck behind the River Cats' runner and placed the tag for an 8-6-9 putout.

The tides turned slightly in favor of Reno in the top of the fifth, putting one run on the board. Querecuto laced a leadoff double to the gap in right-center before a Herrera single to right to give the Biggest Little City's team its first tally of the night, 2-1.

The Aces continued to threaten in the frame, loading the bases on DeLuzio's second two-bagger of the night and a walk to Andrew Young but, Sacramento held the Aces to their lone run.

Shane Carle came on to relieve Mejia in the sixth and worked his way out of trouble after walking Joey Bart and allowing a single to Ramos to start the frame. Following a pop out to the Aces' shortstop, Querecuto slid to his left and snagged a hard grounder, tossing a backhanded strike from his knees while falling backward to Vargas at second and starting a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The River Cats tacked on one run in the bottom of the seventh on a Jason Krizan sacrifice fly to give the home squad a two-tally edge, 3-1.

Reno forced Sacramento's hand in the top of the eighth, putting three runs on the board and taking its first lead of the game. Young singled with one out and moved to third on Beer's single, who advanced to second on Jaylin Davis' throw to third. In the ensuing at-bat, Young crossed the plate on a fielder's choice to pull the Aces to within one, 3-2.

Blake Lalli's club continued to hack away as McCarthy and Querecuto smacked back-to-back singles to load the bases with two outs. Two pitches later, Herrera delivered a striking blow with a two-run base knock up the middle to give Reno its first lead of the game, 4-3.

Sacramento responded in the home half of the eight with a three-spot of their own to reclaim the lead, 6-4.

Just like the Aces have done all year, the visiting club did not go down without a fight. After Vargas smacked a one-out double, Young swapped placed with Reno's second baseman on a two-bagger of his own down the left-field line to slash Sacramento's lead in half, 6-5. In the proceeding at-bat, Beer singled through the left side and was taken out for pinch-runner Nick Heath, who moved to second on a defensive indifference.

With two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, Sacramento shut the door and prevented the hottest team in the ninth inning from tying the game.

The Aces will return to action for the series finale against the River Cats on Tuesday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT. Tuesday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

