Isotopes to Honor Ray Birmingham on June 5

Ray Birmingham, retiring Head Coach of the University of New Mexico Baseball program, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to next Saturday's game. A special tribute video will be played prior to the game honoring Birmingham's 43-year coaching career and dedication to the state of New Mexico.

Birmingham started his coaching career in 1981 at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, a post he held until 1993. He also had his first experience leading a college team during that timeframe, as he was head coach at University of the Southwest (NAIA) in 1988 and 1989. Birmingham then headed to the junior college ranks, serving in the same position for New Mexico Junior College from 1990 to 2007, compiling an overall record of 765-255-2. He was named National Junior College Association (NJCAA) Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading the Thunderbirds to a NJCAA championship, and was also honored as Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) Coach of the Year on seven different occasions, including his final three years at the helm of New Mexico JC from 2005-07.

Birmingham took over his current position at the University of New Mexico prior to the 2008 season and led the Lobos to five separate NCAA Tournament Appearances in a seven-year span from 2010-16, and UNM also hoisted a trio of Mountain West Tournament trophies in his tenure (2011, 2012, 2016). Birmingham was named Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2012, 2013 and 2017. He officially announced his retirement following Saturday's 11-10 loss to San Diego State in the season finale after 1,232 career wins.

The Isotopes will transform into the Mariachis de Nuevo México next Saturday when they host Reyes De Plata, the Copa de la Diversión identity used by the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A Oakland). First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

