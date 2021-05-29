Round Rock Rallies Late to Top Salt Lake 9-6

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (13-8) rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to top the Salt Lake Bees (9-12) by a final score of 9-6 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark, opening a 3-0 lead in the six-game series between the two Triple-A West League foes. RF Carl Chester played the role of hero with a two-run double in the ninth to give Round Rock the edge it needed to capture the victory.

Express reliever RHP Jake Lemoine (1-0, 0.84) earned his first victory of the season thanks to a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning of relief while Bees LHP Jose Quijada (0-1, 0.00) suffered the tough-luck loss after allowing three unearned runs on three hits in an inning of relief. Round Rock starter RHP Jharel Cotton permitted three runs, only two of which were earned, on six hits in 2.0 innings.

The home side opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as LF Brandon Marsh led off the contest with a walk before moving to third on a Max Stassi double. Marsh later raced home on a Luis Rengifo single to put the Bees up 1-0.

The Salt Lake lead proved to be short-lived as Round Rock stormed ahead thanks to a three-run second inning. DH Eli White reached base on a one-out Bees error prior to an RBI double off the bat of 1B Curtis Terry that leveled the contest at 1-1. 3B Charles Leblanc followed up with a two-out RBI single that put the E-Train up 2-1. In the very next at-bat, SS Anderson Tejada sent Leblanc home with a base hit, extending the Round Rock lead to 3-1.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the bottom of the second as Salt Lake 3B Jake Greenwood and C Francisco Arcia collected back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for 2B Preston Palmerio. The infielder grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Gatewood to score as Arcia reached second. An ensuing Stassi single plated another run to level the contest at 3-3.

The Express regained the lead in the third via a solo Yohel Pozo home run, the backstop's third home run in as many contests. The red-hot Round Rock offense continued to roll in the fourth as Leblanc doubled before scoring on a two-run Tejeda home run, helping to open a 6-3 E-Train lead.

Salt Lake pulled within one in the bottom of the fifth. Rengifo and RF Scott Schebler tallied consecutive singles before Gatewood tripled both runners home to narrow the gap to 6-5.

The Bees managed to knot the contest at 6-6 in the sixth thanks to a Matt Thaiss solo home run.

The game remained tied until the ninth inning as Round Rock rallied for a late victory. Pozo and 2B Andy Ibáñez worked back-to-back singles to give the Express a chance. Following a White fielder's choice that erased Ibáñez at second, Terry reached first on a single as Pozo raced home with the go-ahead run. Chester then put the game away for good with a two-run double that sent both White and Terry home, solidifying the 9-6 Express win.

Express RHP Spencer Patton entered in the ninth inning, facing the minimum to preserve the Round Rock win, giving the team a commanding 3-0 lead in the six-game set between the two Triple-A West foes.

Round Rock and Salt Lake face off in game four on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark. Express RHP Luis Ortiz (1-0, 3.52) is scheduled to face Bees RHP Jaime Barria (0-1, 4.76). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

