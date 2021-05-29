Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - May 29, 2021 at Reno Aces

Tacoma Rainiers (10-10) @ Reno Aces (15-5) Saturday, May 29, 2021 | Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

RHP Vinny Nittoli (1-0, 2.38) @ RHP Justin Donatella (0-2, 9.00)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: DH Jake Fraley started Friday night's game with an opposite field leadoff home run for Tacoma, and C Cal Raleigh gave the Rainiers a cushion with a 6th inning 3-run blast, but the Reno Aces rallied for a 10th inning walk-off victory at Greater Nevada Field, 8-7.

RHP Darren McCaughan pitched 6.0 innings for his second straight start, allowing 6 runs (4 ER) and striking out 4. RHP Justin Grimm was charged with the tying run in the bottom of the 7th inning. RHP Taylor Guerrieri delivered a scoreless 8th inning before RHP Wyatt Mills struck out the side in the 9th inning. Reno pushed across the automatic runner against Mills in the bottom of the 10th inning to end the game.

R CITY SLUGGERS: Jake Fraley and Cal Raleigh's Friday night homers gave Tacoma home runs in each of their last 7 games. The 17 big flies during that stretch are the most in Minor League Baseball.

12 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 7 games, with Luis Torrens (3), Fraley (2), Raleigh (2) and Jantzen Witte (2) accounting for multiple homers.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 14 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, 2nd most in the league (Reno, 16) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 18).

Friday marked the 9th game this season that 2 or more Rainiers went deep, and the 6th time in the last 7 contests.

TRAMMELL DOING SWELL: OF Taylor Trammell went 1-for-5 on Friday and leads all qualified Triple-A hitters in batting average (.414) and SLG (.776), He also ranks 2nd in OPS (1.213), T-7th in XBH (11), T-8th in RBI (16), and 5th in total bases (45).

WHAT A RELIEF: Tacoma relievers have combined for 115.1 innings this season, the most in Triple-A. Rainiers bullpen arms have an 11.94 SO/9 rate, 2nd most in the Triple-A West (RR, 12.25). Rainiers relievers have logged at least 6.0 innings in a game 11 times this season.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 52 players used through 20 games. The team has used 31 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 22 position players.

JAKE CAN RAKE: Jake Fraley hit his second 1st inning leadoff home run in 5 games on Friday with an opposite field blast to start the game. Fraley finished 3-for-6 and added a double.

During the first 6 games of his rehab assignment, Fraley has a .389/.522/.778 slash line with 2 HR, 2 RBI, 5 R, 1 double and 2 steals.

ON-BASE MACHINE: OF Dillon Thomas hit his 3rd home run and was hit by a pitch on Thursday, improving his season on-base percentage to .477 (3rd in Triple-A West). Thomas has reached base in 8 straight starts (0-for-1 on 5/25), and has been aboard at least twice in 7 of his last 9 contests. Thomas' previous career high for OBP is .353 (min. 100 G) in 2016 with Double-A Hartford.

TAKING 'EM FOR THE TEAM: OF Dillon Thomas ws hit by a pitch for the 5th time on Thursday, tied with Reno's Seth Beer and Salt Lake's Scott Schebler for the most in the league and T-16th among all minor leaguers. In 2019, Thomas tied a career high with 11 HBPs in 131 games at Double-A Biloxi (MIL).

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 3-for-4 with a 3-run HR and 3 R on Friday, improving his batting average to .338. Raleigh leads all Triple-A hitters with 9 doubles and is T-2nd in extra-base hits (13). His current 10-game hitting streak is tied with OF Taylor Trammell for the team's longest this season.

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: During his current 10-game hitting steak, Cal Raleigh is 17-for-40 (.425) and ranks top-5 in the league in batting average, hits (17), XBH (9), doubles (6), SLG (.775), OPS (1.219) and total bases (31), while ranking top-10 in OBP (.444) and RBI (10).

STRIKEOUTS GALORE: Tacoma pitchers currently lead the Triple-A West with 229 strikeouts through 20 games. Round Rock ranks 2nd in the league with 216 strikeouts.

Rainiers hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in 16 of their 20 games this season, and have struck out at least 12 batters in 10 contests.

