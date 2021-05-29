OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 29, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-14) at El Paso Chihuahuas (9-10)

Game #21 of 120/Road #15 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (0-2, 7.36) vs. ELP-RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 1.23)

Saturday, May 29, 2021 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers aim for back-to-back wins for just the second time this season when they meet the El Paso Chihuahuas at 8:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers picked up their second win in three games last night as they evened the series, 1-1.

Last Game: The Dodgers swatted three home runs behind a rehab start by Tony Gonsolin and a strong performance by the bullpen to earn a 7-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Southwest University Park. Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Davidson hit back-to-back home runs to open up the scoring in the second inning, as the Dodgers built a 5-0 lead through three innings. After Gonsolin retired the first 11 batters he faced, the Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the fourth inning following a walk and back-to-back home runs to cut the lead to 5-3. The Dodgers added a run in the seventh inning with a Luke Raley RBI double, and Rangel Ravelo belted a home run off the batter's eye in the ninth inning to cap the scoring. The OKC bullpen had a strong night following Gonsolin, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (0-2) makes his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season for OKC tonight...He most recently pitched May 23 in Albuquerque, piggybacking starter Tony Gonsolin on the mound. Ramírez allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts over 3.0 innings in OKC's 11-10 loss. After holding the Isotopes to one run and three hits through his first three innings, Ramírez endured a bounty of bad luck in the seventh inning, including two errors and two other defensive misplays that turned would-be outs into hits...His 21 K's lead the Dodgers and are tied for seventh-most among Triple-A West pitchers...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Chihuahuas.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 1-1 2019: 2-2 All-time: 15-11 At ELP: 8-6 The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for the first of three series of 2021 and their first of two series at Southwest University Park...The teams split their 2019 series in Texas, 2-2, as the Chihuahuas outscored OKC, 34-30, but OKC outhit El Paso, 47-46...Zach Reks went 6-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and scored three runs in the series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against El Paso since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all three previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) and Tim Federowicz (2015) have all played for El Paso during their careers.

Rehab Recap: In the second outing of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the OKC Dodgers, pitcher Tony Gonsolin retired the first 11 batters he faced Friday before running into trouble with two outs in the fourth inning. Following a walk, Patrick Kivlehan and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back homers. He went on to allow three runs and three hits over 3.2 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Gonsolin threw 55 pitches, with 34 strikes in the no decision. In his two rehab starts combined, Gonsolin has pitched a total of 6.2 innings, allowing three runs and three hits with seven strikeouts against one walk...Both Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry officially completed their rehab assignments and were reinstated from the LAD Injured List today. Over five games, Bellinger went 4-for-20 with two homers and three RBI, while McKinstry went 5-for-16 with two doubles, three walks and five runs scored.

Another Patient: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol, who has been on the Injured List since April 29 due to right forearm tightness, has also joined the OKC Dodgers. He threw live batting practice in El Paso yesterday and is expected to pitch for OKC later in the series.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo connected on his team-leading fifth homer of the season, and he finished with his team-best eighth multi-hit game of 2021 last night in El Paso. Ravelo now has 11 hits over his last five games and is 11-for-17 during the stretch with two doubles, three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored. During his recent tear which began May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .647 AVG, 1.294 SLG and 1.978 OPS. He's also second with a .684 OBP and 22 total bases, and he is tied for third with 11 hits...Ravelo leads the Dodgers' offense with 25 hits, 17 RBI, five homers and seven doubles while his 11 walks are tied for the team lead. He is currently leading the league with a .494 OBP and 1.240 OPS, while his .397 AVG and .746 SLG both rank third. His 47 total bases are tied for third, his 12 extra-base hits are tied for fourth while his 25 hits and 17 RBI are tied for fifth in the Triple-A West.

Getting Offensive: The OKC offense ramped back up Friday with seven runs on 11 hits. The Dodgers have now scored at least four runs seven times in the last eight games and at least six runs five times during the stretch...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg). But over the last seven games, the team has scored 54 runs (7.7 rpg). During that time the team is slashing .276/.366/.488 after starting the season with a .216/.306/.345 line through 13 games...The team has gone 29-for-81 (.358) with runners in scoring position during the last seven games after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP...OKC's 11 hits last night marked the fifth time in the last seven games the Dodgers racked up at least 11 hits in a game and the fifth time in the last seven games the team had at least four extra-base hits in a game...Friday also marked just the second time this season the Dodgers hit three or more homers in one game. The Chihuahuas had surrendered a total of three home runs in their first seven home games combined. Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Davidson started the second inning with back-to-back home runs to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. It marked the third time this season the Dodgers went back-to-back, including the second time on the current road trip (also May 23 at Albuquerque).

Order Up: The top three batters in the order Friday night - Omar Estévez, Luke Raley and Rangel Ravelo - combined to go 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored...Raley now has nine RBI in his first eight games with OKC, going 9-for-31 (.290) with four extra-base hits...Estévez recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season and has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-28 with three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.

Bullpen Boost: The bullpen trio of Darien Núñez, Andrew Schwaab and Kevin Quackenbush did not allow a run over 5.1 combined innings last night. They allowed just one hit, with four walks and 11 strikeouts. Núñez (2-0) earned the win and Quackenbush picked up his third save after pitching the final two innings. Schwaab retired all six batters he faced, including five straight strikeouts...The bullpen entered Friday night's game carrying an 8.81 ERA, .327 BAA and 2.08 WHIP.

Free Soto: Elliott Soto had last night off, but connected on a two-run double in the fourth inning Thursday and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 9-for-24 (.375) with three doubles, six RBI and two runs scored. He has four RBI over the last three games...In 2019 while playing with Albuquerque, Soto batted .358 (19x53) with six extra-base hits and five RBI over 13 games against El Paso.

Mound Turnaround?: OKC held the Chihuahuas to three runs last night and allowed just three hits for the second time in three games. The team has allowed nine total runs over the last three games after allowing 127 total runs over the first 17 games of the season (7.47 rpg). Over the last three games they have held opponents scoreless in 23 of 26 innings...Last night the team also matched its season high with 15 K's (3x)...However, two of the three hits last night by El Paso were home runs. The 36 home runs allowed by OKC are the second-most in Triple-A West, and Friday marked the seventh time in eight games the Dodgers have allowed at least two homers in a game (16 HR).

Around the Horn: Sheldon Neuse and DJ Peters were optioned to OKC today after Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry were reinstated from the LAD Injured List. Additionally, Cristian Santana has been activated from the OKC IL and Clayton Daniel was transferred to Double-A Tulsa...The Dodgers are just 1-4 following a win this season...Carlos Asuaje has hit safely in nine straight starts, going 11-for-34 (.324)...Steven Souza Jr. is batting just .226 (7x31) through his first 11 games, but he has a .442 OBP thanks to 11 walks and one HBP...OKC pitchers are a combined 0-for-32 with 24 strikeouts at the plate this season.

