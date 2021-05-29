Rainiers Fall to Reno in Extra Innings Despite Big Offensive Night for Raleigh and Fraley

May 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Cal Raleigh of the Tacoma Rainiers rounds the bases

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Cal Raleigh of the Tacoma Rainiers rounds the bases(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

RENO, NV - Designated hitter Jake Fraley started Friday night's game with an opposite field leadoff home run for Tacoma, and Cal Raleigh gave the Rainiers a cushion with a 6th inning 3-run blast, but the Reno Aces rallied for a 10th inning walk-off victory at Greater Nevada Field, 8-7.

Fraley belted a 3-1 pitch from Reno (15-5) start Zach Lee over the left-center field wall to give Tacoma (10-10) a first inning lead. After Raleigh walked and advanced to third base on a Taylor Trammell single, first baseman Luis Torrens plated Raleigh with a ground out for a 2-0 advantage.

With a double and a single later in the game, Fraley finished 3-for-6 and is now hitting .389 (7-for-18) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI and 5 runs during his Major League rehab stint with the Rainiers.

Reno scored 3 runs off Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan over the first two innings but pulled even when Torrens doubled home Raleigh for his second RBI in the 3rd inning. Later in the frame left fielder Travis Blankenhorn scored Torrens with a two-out single - his first hit with the Rainiers - to put Tacoma ahead, 4-3.

Raleigh gave the Rainiers their biggest lead of the game with his 3-run line drive home run to right field in the top of the 6th inning. Third baseman Jantzen Witte and shortstop Ty Kelly both scored on the big fly, Raleigh's third of the campaign.

The Mariners No. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline) now has a 10-game hitting streak, tied with outfielder Taylor Trammell for the team's longest of the season. During the steak, Raleigh is batting .425 (17-for-40) with 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs. Since May 15, he ranks top-5 in the Triple-A West in batting average, slugging (.775), OPS (1.219), hits (17), doubles (6), extra-base hits (9) and total bases (31).

Reno scored the game's final five runs with three in the 6th inning against McCaughan to get within one, followed by a run to tie the game against Rainiers reliever Justin Grimm in the 7th inning.

Taylor Guerrieri pitched a scoreless 8th inning with a pair of strikeouts, and Wyatt Mills (0-1) struck out the side in the 9th inning, sending the game to extra innings. After Tacoma failed to push across the go-ahead run, Reno's Drew Ellis singled home Camden Duzenack, the automatic runner, to win the game with one out.

The Rainiers and Aces will continue their series Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.